14 September 2019 - 10:35

Drone attacks hit Saudi Arabia’s Aramco facilities in Abqaiq: report  

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – A spokesman for Saudi Arabia's interior ministry confirmed that drones have hit two oil facilities of Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco in Abqaiq, east of the country.

The statement did not identify the source of the attack.

According to RT, footage has surfaced online of a huge blaze ravaging what is reported to be oil giant Saudi Aramco’s facility in the country’s east on Saturday morning. Sounds of gunfire and explosions have been reported by witnesses. Multiple videos have emerged on social media showing the compound being engulfed in flames and thick black smoke billowing from the site.

Abqaiq, about 60 km (37 miles) southwest of Dhahran in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, contains the world's largest oil processing plant. Most Saudi oil exported from the Persian Gulf is processed there.

