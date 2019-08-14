Aggressors seeking disintegration of Yemen: Mousavi

Underlining Iran’s full support for a 'united Yemen', Mousavi said “in the past five years, the formed coalition between Saudi Arabia and Emirates along with their mercenaries have killed a large number of people in Yemen using modern weapons and have caused a lot of damages to the country.”

“Now they see themselves defeated before the resistance of Yemeni nation and are in pursuit of disintegrating Yemen via a suspicious conspiracy,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the 'united Yemen' and considers maintaining the country’s integrity as a shared responsibility of all Yemenis,” Mousavi said.

Mousavi hoped that having the Saudi-Emirati coalition stopped, Yemeni parties and groups could overcome difficulties via holding Yemeni-Yemeni talks and forming a united government.

