Yemeni drones target Saudi airport

The al-Masirah TV channel reported that the Air Force of the Yemeni Army and allied fighters from Popular Committees had used Qasif-K2 combat drones for the Saturday operation.

It quoted Yemen’s military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e as saying that the first attack targeted the airport's fueling stations while the second targeted the control tower at the airport, hitting targets with high accuracy.

He pointed out that the attacks resulted in a complete halt of air traffic.

The spokesman confirmed this targeting comes in response to the crimes of aggression, continuous siege and continuous raids. “During the past 48 hours the aerial aggression launched 26 raids,” he added.

In addition, air traffic centers have indicated the diversion of the Taif-Abha flight to Jeddah International Airport.

During the past three months, the Yemeni Air Force has carried out 60 operations, with two operations every 72 hours, targeting enemy headquarters, bases and facilities.

Some 16 operations targeted Abha airport, 14 operations at Jizan airport, 11 operations at Najran airport and 9 operations on Khamis Mushait base.

