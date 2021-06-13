US continuing intel. coop. with Saudi coalition in Yemen

In a report published by French Intelligence Online, it has been revealed that the two US companies are cooperating with the Saudi coalition in Yemen.

This is while Joe Biden's government claimed that Washington has ended its intelligence cooperation with the Saudi coalition in Yemen.

With help from several ex-CIA and ex-NSA, US firm Five Domains has signed an agreement with the Saudi government to collect and analyze military information, which is one of the strategic agreements of the Saudi government.

Five Domains has started its partnership with American Information Technology Corporation (AITC), since winning a bid to sell strategic items to Saudi Arabia last December.

The two companies work together to assist the Saudi intelligence agencies in analyzing important military data collected from individuals and satellite images.

According to this report, Five Domains and AITC have launched a joint project with the presence of internet experts and agents from the CIA, the Pentagon, the National Security Agency and the United States Coast Guard to cooperate with the Saudi government.

This comes as the White House announced a drop in intelligence cooperation with the Saudi coalition in Yemen in February last year.

