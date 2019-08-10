Iran FM offers condolences on martyrdom of Yemeni leader’s brother

The top Iranian diplomat has offered his condolences over the martyrdom of Ibrahim al-Houthi in a message to his brother, the leader of Ansarollah Houthi Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

In his message, Zarif extended condolences on the martyrdom of al-Houthi to his revered family and the resistant and patient Yemeni nation.

He further wished the martyr blessings from the compassionate God. He also wished patience for his family.

The foreign minister also described al-Houthi’s assassination as a crime out of desperation in continuation of other crimes committed by the aggressors in confronting with the Yemeni forces.

Zarif said that the martyrdom of Yemeni leader’s brother will not only further strengthen the patient and resistant nation of Yemen but it will reveal the rightfulness and legitimacy of this ardent nation.

At the end, the top Iranian diplomat wished health for Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and the Yemeni nation.

In a statement on Friday, the Houthis’ Interior Ministry blamed the killing of a brother of the leader of Ansarallah movement on “the treacherous hands affiliated with the US-Israeli aggression and its tools.”

Yemeni sources reported that al-Houthi's body, along with a number of Houthi commanders, had been discovered in a house following a Saudi strike in the city of Haddeh in Yemen's west-central province of Sana’a.

KI/4689625