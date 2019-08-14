SZOGPC self-sufficient in manufacture, repair of oil industry equipment

SZOGPC’s operations director, Seyed Mahmoud Mirbagheri said on Tuesday that 499 of the company’s needed items were supplied by domestic contractors.

The other 22 were also repaired by Iranian companies, he added.

He said the company had prioritized identification of proficient domestic companies that could supply or manufacture the items needed in SZOGPC’s oil and gas projects, adding that the engineering section of the company had formed technical and specialized teams in various sectors like electricity, mechanic and measuring instruments in order to define research projects for manufacturing or repairing the items domestically.

The official said repairing a VGV Controller, three electronic feed cards and manufacturing of the Siemens SGT ۴۰۰ turbine coupling bolt, which is one of the state-of-the-art oil and gas turbines, were among SZOGPC’s achievements in the current year.

Furthermore, repairing all kinds of valves, electromotors, hydraulic pumps, transformers and manufacturing of all types of O-rings, washers, gear, cutting machinery, etc. are other items which have either been manufactured or repaired by domestic companies for SZOGPC.

SZOGPC is one of the most active companies in Iran’s oil industry. Estimates show its reserves hold a total of 3.7 trillion cubic meters of in-place gas, some 2.7 trillion cubic meters of which are deemed recoverable.

The company also holds 425 million barrels of crude oil reserves, of which 12 million have so far been extracted. Its crude output is expected to stand at 6,100 barrels per day in the next fiscal year that starts on March 21.

The company operates 11 oil and gas fields, including Aghar, Dalan, Nar, Kangan, Tabnak, Sorkhoun, Homa, Varavi, Shanoul, Sarvestan and Sa'adatadab fields in Fars, Bushehr and Hormozgan provinces. All the fields are located in five regions, namely Nar and Kangan, Aghar and Dalan, Parsian, South Sorkhoun and Gashou, as well as Sarvestan and Saadatabad.

MNA/SHANA