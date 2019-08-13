Iran begins construction of research center on isotope separation

The construction began on Tuesday in the presence of the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi.

The research center on separation and development of the applications of stable isotopes will be built next to the vacuum tech center, the first phase of which was inaugurated by President Rouhani in April this year.

The research center will be using various methods such as distillation and heat exchange to separate the isotopes.

The first phase of the center is planned to be completed on 8 April 2020, concurrent with the country's National Nuclear Technology Day, and the second phase is scheduled to be completed in mid-May of the same year.

The center will be equipped after September 2020, according to the report.

