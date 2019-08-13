Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile at 370kg: Kamalvandi

“We are producing [enriched uranium] with a good capacity and our stockpile is 60 to 70 kilograms above the 300kg [limit] and this amount is growing fast,” he said Tuesday on the sideline of a ceremony which marked the construction of a research center on separation and development of the applications of stable isotopes at Fordow nuclear facility in Qom.

Kamalvandi also touched upon production of heavy water in his remarks, saying that Iran is not obliged to restrict heavy water to 130 tons. “Although our heavy water exports are not big figures, we have diverse markets which include European and non-European countries.”

Today Iran is exporting heavy water and other products such as Oxygen-18 which shows that Iran is able to export high-tech products.

He said that Iran should not lose any of these markets.

Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), entitled Iran with the right to enrich uranium at a certain level. After US withdrawal from the deal in May 2018, Trump administration imposed several sanctions against Iran, one of which targeted enriched uranium and heavy water sales of the country.

Since the implementation of this unilateral measure, Iran has stocked all its enriched uranium and in early July, IAEA confirmed that Iran’s stockpile of uranium has exceeded the 300kg limit agreed in the deal. Iran is reducing commitments to the nuclear deal in a step-by-step and transparent manner to create a balance since other parties have so far failed to adhere to their commitments. Tehran says all its measures are reversible as soon as other parties can safeguard its economic interests from damages US unilateral sanctions.

