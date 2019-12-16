Technical issue on stable isotope coop. with Russia ‘solvable’: FM spox

He made the remark in answer to a reporter’s question on whether Moscow has abandoned the project.

“Our understanding is not that the Russians have backed off. We confirm the technical issue that was raised. Our experts are working with the Russian side on assessing the situation. There are two technical issues simultaneously happening at Fordow, and the experts from both sides are investigating it and the problem can be resolved,” Mousavi said.

On December 5, Russia’s TVEL fuel company (incorporated into the Rosatom state nuclear corporation) informed Tehran that it had suspended work on a project to revamp two chains of gas centrifuges at Iran’s Fordow facility for the production of stable isotopes for medical purposes following Tehran’s step to start gas injection at the facility as part of its measures to reduce commitments to the nuclear deal.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that “We are taking a break now. We don’t abandon the project. It will be fully implemented."

Meanwhile, the US decided to cancel a sanctions waiver related to Iran’s Fordow enrichment facility, effective on Dec. 15, which allowed Russian, Chinese and European companies to work at Fordow.

Russia, as well as France, condemned Washington’s move to restore sanctions against Fordow as a breach of international obligations.

The Russian ministry also stressed that Moscow would continue close cooperation with Tehran on the Fordow reconfiguration.

Elsewhere, Mousavi answered a question on whether Russia has loaned money to Iran, saying “we have various projects at work with a number of countries which need funding. I don’t use the term ‘loan’ in this contest. Both sides are required to provide the necessary credits for joint projects.”

