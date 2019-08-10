FM Zarif to meet Nicaragua’s finance min. in Tehran

Minister of Finance and Public Credit of Nicaragua, Iván Acosta Montalván, heading a high-ranking economic delegation, is visiting Tehran on an official trip on Saturday.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he is scheduled to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during his stay in Tehran.

In July, Zarif traveled to Nicaragua after wrapping up his stay in New York for a UN meeting.

While in Managua, the Iranian top diplomat met with a number of senior officials, including the president, foreign minister, governor of the central bank, minister of finance and minister of commerce.

During his meeting with President Daniel Ortega on July 23, Zarif had said that “the US administration, in violation of all rules and regulations and resolutions, is waging economic terrorism against independent states.”

He then stressed Iran’s serious resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation with Nicaragua in various fields, including trade, industry, energy, agriculture and finance.

The Nicaraguan president had maintained that his country would never accept the US’ notion of sanctions, saying the sanctions against his people and Iranian people are unilateral and unlawful.

He had also censured the US authorities for insulting the world, including their own allies, by resorting to blackmail and violating laws of international trade.

