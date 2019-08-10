Iran, Nicaragua sign co-op MoUs on various sectors

The signed agreements were on making joint investments on oil, agriculture, some industrial activities besides outsourcing farming of Iran in Nicaragua, Dejpasand said.

According to the mutual set programs, the volume of trade between the two countries will be ten-folded by the two next years, he added.

Montalván, heading a high-ranking economic delegation, is visiting Tehran on an official trip on Saturday.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he is scheduled to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during his stay in Tehran.

The Nicaraguan president has maintained that his country would never accept the US’ notion of sanctions, saying the sanctions against his people and Iranian people are unilateral and unlawful.

He has also censured the US authorities for insulting the world, including their own allies, by resorting to blackmail and violating laws of international trade.

