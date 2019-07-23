Iran, Nicaragua discuss expansion of ties

Apart from Zarif, the meeting was also attended by minister of industry and trade, governor of the central bank, minister of finance, head of the trade development center, as well as the president of the Sandinista National Liberation Front in Nicaragua’s National Assembly.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ways of developing bilateral ties, particularly in economic sectors.

They also reached agreement on drawing up a roadmap for economic, trade, financial and industrial cooperation between the two sides as well as with countries in the region.

Meanwhile, in a tweet following the meeting, Zarif wrote that the two sides have agreed on wide-ranging cooperation, noting that “Iran and Nicaragua have both resisted US' Economic Terrorism and aggressive interventions.”

MNA/4673780