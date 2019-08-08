Shamkhani congratulates anniv. of Lebanon’s 33-Day War victory

In a letter sent to Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday, Shamkhani congratulated him as well as the Lebanese nation on the 13th anniversary of Lebanon’s victory in the 33-day war.

“The Islamic resistance in this [33-day war] managed to inflict a big defeat upon the Zionist regime and foiled the New Middle East project,” Shamkhani said in the letter.

The victory was the result of the sacrifices and self-devotion made by resistance fighters and saved the world from Takfiri terrorism, he added.

The Iranian official referred to the remarks by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, reiterating that there will be nothing left of the Zionist regime by the next 25 years.

Hezbollah defeated Israeli regime in a 33-day war in 2006 with Israeli generals astonished by the resistance group's missile and firepower.

About 1,200 Lebanese, most of them civilians, were martyred in the Israeli war on Lebanon in the summer of 2006. However, Hezbollah fighters defeated the Israeli military, forcing Tel Aviv to retreat without achieving any of its objectives.

