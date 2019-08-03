Iran-Hamas relations into a new path

He made the remarks in a meeting with Hussein Sheikholeslam, former advisor the Iranian Foreign Minister, in Beirut.

Hamdan noted that efforts made in the framework of the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ are doomed to failure. Threats against Resistance forces will not yield any result and the history of the last three decades show that achieved victories are results of resistance.

Earlier in the week, Hamdan had described recent Hamas delegation visit to Iran as a turning point in bilateral relations.

A senior Hamas delegation led by Saleh al-Arouri paid a diplomatic visit to Iran where they met and held talks with senior Iranian officials including the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani among others.

