  1. Politics
3 August 2019 - 18:19

Iran-Hamas relations into a new path

Iran-Hamas relations into a new path

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – A Hamas leader in Lebanon Osama Hamdan said Friday that the movement’s relations with Tehran have entered a new path.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Hussein Sheikholeslam, former advisor the Iranian Foreign Minister, in Beirut.

Hamdan noted that efforts made in the framework of the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ are doomed to failure. Threats against Resistance forces will not yield any result and the history of the last three decades show that achieved victories are results of resistance.

Earlier in the week, Hamdan had described recent Hamas delegation visit to Iran as a turning point in bilateral relations.

A senior Hamas delegation led by Saleh al-Arouri paid a diplomatic visit to Iran where they met and held talks with senior Iranian officials including the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani among others.

MNA/ 83422831

News Code 148400

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News