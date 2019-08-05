Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah are big assets for the Lebanese govt.: Iran’s Veep

Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remarks in a meeting with Lebanese Health Minister Jamil Jabak in Tehran on Monday.

In the meeting, Jahangiri described the resistance of the people and government of Lebanon as the major factor that has prevented the enemies of West Asian country to achieve their goals.

He expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand cooperation with Beirut in all fields, especially in the field of health, adding Iran has become self-sufficient in producing medicine and medical equipment and imports only a small part of its medical needs from outside.

Iran's medicine and medical equipment are of good quality and are exported at reasonable prices, according to the Iranian vice president, expressing Tehran’s readiness to expand the cooperation between the private and public sectors of the two countries in the field of medical education and health.

He further noted that Iran is proud of Hezbollah and its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, describing the resistance movement and Nasrallah as two great assets for Lebanon.

The Lebanese health minister, for his part, said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a place in the heart of the Lebanese nation, expressing appreciation to Iran for its support on behalf of the Lebanese government and people.

Jabak further referred to his visit to Iranian medical companies as well as some Iranian hospitals, adding “We are ready to expand cooperation between the two countries in the field of medicine and healthcare, especially through the private sector.”

