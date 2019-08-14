Zarif congratulates Lebanon on anniversary of victory in 33-day war

In marking the occasion, Zarif told Al-Ahd News that the victory exposed the “truth” about the Israeli regime.

“The Lebanese people and the Islamic Resistance have proved to the world the truth that the Zionist entity can be defeated. No matter how much this entity wants to wage wars, set fires and shed the blood of the people in this region, it can not survive " Tehran’s top diplomat said in a joint interview with Al-Ahed and Al-Nour Radio.

"This victory was a victory for the entire region, international rights and proper international relations,” Zarif added.

“The people of the region and the world owe it to the resistance of the Lebanese people, the Islamic Resistance and Hezbollah who confronted the arrogance of the Zionist entity. They also confronted the terrorism of the Takfiri group Daesh. They resisted this terrorist and Takfiri threat which was a scourge for the world,” the senior Iranian official explained.

About 1,200 Lebanese, most of them civilians, were martyred in the Israeli war on Lebanon in the summer of 2006. However, Hezbollah fighters defeated the Israeli military, forcing Tel Aviv to retreat without achieving any of its objectives.

MNA/PR