Ghalibaf congrats Lebanon victory in 33-day war anniversary

Ghalibaf on Sunday sent separate messages to the Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri and Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah on the occasion of the proud victory of Lebanon’s Islamic resistance victory in the 33-day war against the Zionist regime in the 2006 war, which imposed a historic defeat on the occupying regime.

In his message to Berri, Ghalibaf wrote: "Undoubtedly, the victory of the Lebanese resistance is a turning point in the history of the region's struggles and the defeat of the occupying regime in Jerusalem."

In his message to Nasrallah he reiterated; " For sure, the 33-day war changed the military-political equations in the region and is a turning point in the history of the Islamic Resistance and a glorious outcome against the occupying regime in Jerusalem. "

The Iranian official voiced the Islamic Republic's support for Lebanon and the Resistance movement and hoped victory, happiness and well-being for the Lebanese nation.

In its recent statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic announced that Iran believes resistance against the Zionist regime will result in their imminent defeat, as the 33-day war – a symbol of people’s resistance and power against the heavily-armed Zionist regime – ended with a sweet victory for the Lebanese nation.

