Iran ready to boost ties in health sector with Lebanon: minister

Making the remarks in his meeting with Lebanese Health Minister Jamil Jabak, Namaki said that Iran sees it its duty to support Lebanon.

“Iran has a high volume of facilities in health and medical sector,” he said, “We produce 97 percent of our required medicine domestically and we have also improved in health tourism.”

He informed that Iran is planning to prepare a joint five-year cooperation program with Lebanon.

The Lebanese minister is now in Iran and has reportedly visited some medical production units and health centers in some of Iranian cities including Mashhad and Tehran.

