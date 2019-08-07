Iran warns enemies of making any mistakes in region

“Currently neither our equipment nor our experience can be compared to those during Sacred Defense years [Iraqi imposed war on Iran]; so enemies should be careful not to make any mistakes,” he said on Wednesday while paying a visit to air defense bases in southern Iran.

He said that enemies are organizing different plots to insecure Iran’s airspace. Iranian forces managed to inflict heavy losses to Saddam military using even the most basic equipment, he added.

The United States has been ramping up pressure against Iran, which has mostly led to escalating tension in the Persian Gulf, following tanker and drone incidents.

On July 19, the US Central Command issued a statement claiming it was “developing a multinational maritime effort, Operation Sentinel, to increase surveillance of and security in key waterways in the Middle East.”

Many experts say such a move can increase the tensions in the region.

MAH/ 4687164