2 July 2019 - 16:08

Iran Air Defense Force readiness disappoints enemies: top cmdr.

Iran Air Defense Force readiness disappoints enemies: top cmdr.

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – The commander of the Iranian Army's Air Defense Force Alireza Sabahi Fard said that Iran Air Defense Force readiness has caused failure of enemies to reach their goals.

Iran’s enemies are aware that any action against Iran will be responded appropriately by Iran's Air Defense Force, said Sabahi Fard while paying a visit to Air Defense Force bases in Hashemabad, Isfahan province on Tuesday.

Referring to Iran's Air Defense Force as the forefront of defense, he mentioned that Iran Air Defense Force readiness has caused failure of enemies to reach their goals.

There is a good coordination among Iran's Air Defense Forces in the country, and this coordination has created a coherent and appropriate air defense in Iran, he added.

