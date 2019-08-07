Iran, Turkey border security stable

Urmia governor ALireza Mohammadizadeh said that the border security between Iran and Turkey has always been stable, adding that the security has been achieved through the efforts of all military forces on both sides and has provided the basis for enhancing business and passenger relations.

Border cooperation between two countries and security of the region have increased in recent years so that today the area is enjoying considerable peace, he added.

Turkey’s Hakkari governor Idris Akbiyiker, for his part, said that the borders of Iran and Turkey have been very stable, especially in the area of Hakkari and Urmia.

Western Azarbaijan Province shares borders with turkey's Agri, Aqdir, Van and Hakkari and there are more than 566 kilometers of joint borders between the two countries.

ZZ/IRN83429127