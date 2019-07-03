Iran’s deterrence stopped enemies 200 miles away from Hormuz Strait: cmdr.

“The fact that the enemy is stopped 200 miles away from the Strait of Hormuz, it is because of our deterrence power. If the enemy feels that our military is weak, it will certainly attack us. But they know well that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense readiness cannot be tried and that their first mistake will be their last one,” he said today in a local event in Tehran.

“US and its regional allies should know that they no longer have the power to encounter the Islamic Republic because, in addition to defensive equipment, Iran possesses unique secret weapons; … and that is the divine culture of sacrifice, martyrdom, national unity,” he added.

“On the one hand, the enemy beats on the drum of war and on the other hand proposes unconditional talks, while also extending the scope of its sanctions. All of these prove the emptiness of our enemies' claims.”

