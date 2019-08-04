  1. Economy
4 August 2019 - 16:21

5,000 tons of gasoline sold at IRENEX to be exported to 3 countries

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Some 5,000 ton of gasoline, at the international ring of Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) on Saturday, were sold to be exported to three regional countries.

National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) offered 18,000 tons of 95 octane gasoline produced in Iran’s Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR) at IRENEX on Saturday, of which 5,000 tons were sold to be exported to Afghanistan, Armenia, and Iraqi Kurdistan.

The average price for each tons of the sold gasoline was $630.63.

In addition to the mentioned 18,000 tons of gasoline, which is to be exported, some 10,000 tons of diesel fuel and 3,000 tons of Kerosene will also be offered on the same day.

The first cargo of gasoline was offered at IRENEX on July 30 for Afghan buyers in the initial phase. Chief Executive of PGSR Mohammad Ali Dadvar on Saturday said that the cargo, as the first Iranian exports cargo to neighboring countries through IRENEX, was exported overseas.

