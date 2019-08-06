Iran’s trade balance hits $1.2bn in Q1

According to the latest statistics, Islamic Republic of Iran imported over $10 billion worth of products in the mentioned period.

Moreover, the country exported about $11.5 billion worth of products without considering crude oil.

Iranian goods and commodities were mainly exported to the five countries including China, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan.

In the period, the Islamic Republic of Iran imported products from China, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Germany, TCCIMA added.

MA/4685941