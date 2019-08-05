Oil production to remain stable in Persian Gulf: official

Energy Deputy of Iran's Passive Defense Organization General Mohammad Ali Motiei made the remark on Monday in Pars Special Economic Energy Zone.

He added that passive defense is one of the most effective and enduring ways of defending against threats in the energy field, which reduces vulnerability and increases sustainability.

South Pars is a national treasure and production sustainability is a top priority of Pars Zone’s Passive Defense, he said referring to stability of oil production in the Persian Gulf.

