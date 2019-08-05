  1. Economy
5 August 2019 - 17:52

Oil production to remain stable in Persian Gulf: official

Oil production to remain stable in Persian Gulf: official

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Energy Deputy of Iran's Passive Defense Organization said that oil production will always remain stable in the Persian Gulf and the region will be protected like a "precious pearl" by Iran.

Energy Deputy of Iran's Passive Defense Organization General Mohammad Ali Motiei made the remark on Monday in Pars Special Economic Energy Zone.

He added that passive defense is one of the most effective and enduring ways of defending against threats in the energy field, which reduces vulnerability and increases sustainability.

South Pars is a national treasure and production sustainability is a top priority of Pars Zone’s Passive Defense, he said referring to stability of oil production in the Persian Gulf.

ZZ/IRN83425916

News Code 148499

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News