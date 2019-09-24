IRENEX to supply gas condensates as of Oct. 7

In the first stage, 10,000 tons of gas condensates will be offered in each week in Iran Energy Exchange, he added.

He pointed to the high quality of gas condensates and stated, “small-sized refineries as well as small- and medium-sized chemical companies are main buyers of this product.”

For this purpose, buyers can attend Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) to purchase this product as feedstock, Hosseini noted.

Prices will also be competitive, so that domestic industry can easily buy and use it in their production activities, he emphasized.

Hosseini also referred to the plans set by IRENEX this year, and added, “favorable plans and programs were implemented in cooperation with the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) in line with strengthening the exports ring of Iran Energy Exchange, the most important of which can be referred to strengthening supply of gasoline, liquid gas and diesel in IRENEX.”

MA/4726194