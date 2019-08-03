NIOC to offer 9th round of supplying gas condensate at IRENEX

This is the 9th round of supply of gas condensate in the international ring of energy exchange since the current Iranian calendar year (started Mar. 21) and also 4th round of supplying gas condensate in the international ring according to the instructions notified by the oil minister in the current tear.

The least possible amount for loading a cargo for land transportation is 110 tons. Accordingly, purchasers can receive their cargoes for at most three months after the purchasing date.

The delivery of cargoes in other areas strictly depends on the previous approval of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

One of the main strategies that Iran chose to execute to help its oil exports afloat has been trying new ways to diversify the mechanism of oil sales, one of which is offering crude and light oil besides gas condensate at the country’s stock market.

According to this report, supply of crude oil and gas condensates in Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) has been put atop agenda in line with realization of policies of resistance economy based on diversifying in the sale methods and use of high capacities and capabilities of the private sector for spurring exports and export activities.

