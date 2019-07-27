  1. Economy
27 July 2019 - 19:06

NIOC to offer heavy crude at Energy Exchange

NIOC to offer heavy crude at Energy Exchange

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has planned to offer heavy crude oil at Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) on Tuesday July 30.

The base price for the offer is $58.81 per barrel.

This is the fifth heavy crude oil offering of NIOC at Iran Energy Exchange. In the first offering of this year on Tuesday April 3,070,000 barrels of heavy crude were traded.

Buyers can receive their cargo(es) up to three months after the transaction, and the delivery of the cargo(es) in other areas is subject to approval by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

According to this report, supply of crude oil at Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) has been put atop agenda in line with realizing policies of resistance economy based on diversifying oil sales methods and using capacities and capabilities of private sector in order to export crude oil.

MA/4677404

News Code 148124

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News