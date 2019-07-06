  1. Economy
6 July 2019 - 13:57

NIOC to offer 2m barrels of heavy crude at Energy Exchange on July 9

NIOC to offer 2m barrels of heavy crude at Energy Exchange on July 9

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has planned to offer 2 million barrels of heavy crude oil on the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) on Tuesday (July 9).

The base price for this offer is $57.66 per barrel, and the minimum purchase volume is 35,000 barrels.

Buyers can receive their cargo(es) up to three months after the transaction, and the delivery of the cargo(es) in other areas is subject to approval by the National Iranian Oil Company.

This is the fourth heavy crude oil offering of NIOC on the Iran Energy Exchange and the second heavy supply of crude oil in the current calendar year which began on March 21. On the first offering of this year, 70,000 barrels of heavy crude were traded.

On May 21, NIOC offered 2 million barrels of crude oil on IRENEX.

In the third offering, on April 30, 70,000 barrels of crude oil were traded.

MNA/SHANA

News Code 147257

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News