Iran’s export to Syria shrinks following sanctions

Iran has exported more than half a billion-dollar worth of products to Syria since the beginning of the current year (started March 21), he said, adding, “unfortunately, the said volume has decreased due to the US imposition of sanctions against Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Modoudi made the remarks on Sunday in a Conference on “Familiarity with Investment Opportunities in Syria” and added, “given the provision of suitable condition for activity of Iranian exporters in Syrian market and acceptable security in this country, presence of Iranian merchants and entrepreneurs in Syria’s market and also optimal use of existing opportunities are of paramount importance.”

He pointed to the longstanding historical relationship between Iran and Syria, which dates back to many years ago, and added, “over the past years, salient achievements and developments have been taken between the two countries in the field of trade.”

Syrian people have experienced many hardships and failures during years of war but Islamic Republic of Iran stood firmly by the Syrian people and government, so that resisting against conspiracies waged against this country is one of honors of Islamic Iran in this respect.”

Turning to the issue of reconstruction in Syria, TPOI head added, “Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to take a giant stride in Syria especially in the field of reconstruction.”

MA/IRN83424026