Official calls for accelerating export of products to neighboring Iraq

He made the remarks late on Sat. in an interview with FNA and added, “Iran’s exports situation to neighboring Iraq is unfavorable in a way that export of products to Iraq has declined in the last month (July 21) as compared to a month earlier.”

Reduced exchange rate and government’s exertion of pressure on exporters for repatriating exports currency have been cited as one of the main reasons behind significant reduction behind Iran’s export of products to Iran, he emphasized.

In addition, political movements in Iraq have been considered as an external factor contributed to the reduced export of products from Iran to Iraq, Hosseini stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the secretary general said, “Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has halted daily release of exports statistics and added, “typically, whenever exports trend is slowed, exports situation is not satisfactory.”

