Researchers build cost effective gas-powered electric engine

Head of Technology and Research Fund of power and energy industry Mansour Fathali made the remarks on Monday and added, “Iranian researchers, working in the field of installing and commissioning small-scale power plants, intend to set up a plant in Bojnourd for manufacturing these types of engines as the power industry of the country needs gas-powered generators for its in small-scale power plants.”

Gas-powered electric engine is a device that can generate electricity using urban gas and/or liquefied capsule and its main difference with gasoline- and diesel-powered electric engine is the type of fuel it consumes.

Gas-powered electric engine is energy-saving, which can reduce air pollution and is also more cost effective than gasoline-powered electric engine, he added.

He further noted that gas-powered electric engines are used in small-scale power plants (for selling electricity to Iran Power Management, Distribution and Transmitting Company, TAVANIR), power generators in substations (for reducing production cost and guaranteeing power supply in peak hours) and also in factories for generating electricity.

