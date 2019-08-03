Saudi Arabia welcomes Iran’s condition for resuming Umrah Hajj

The head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Alireza Rashidian met with the Saudi Minister of Hajj Muhammad Saleh bin Taher Benten, during which Rashidian pointed to Iran's condition for resuming Umrah Hajj for Iranian pilgrims which is the guarantying the safety and respecting the dignity of Iranian pilgrimage.

The Iranian official referred to establishing Iran’s Interest Section in Swiss Embassy in Riyadh as the first step to guarantee the security and dignity of the Iranian pilgrims.

Muhammad Saleh bin Taher Benten, in turn, responded positively to Iran’s demand and welcomed the presence of the Iranian pilgrims in Umrah Hajj while their dignity and their safety is guaranteed.

The Saudi minister further promised that he will personally pursue the issue of establishing Iran’s Interest Section in Swiss Embassy in Riyadh.

Iran suspended Umrah Hajj for Iranian pilgrims after two Saudi officers sexually abused two Iranian young boys in Jeddah airport back in 2015. The two Saudi officers were later found guilty of their crime. Since then, Iran has conditioned Umrah Hajj on guaranteeing the safety and respecting the dignity of its pilgrims on the Saudi part.

Iranian officials have said that without establishing Iran’s Interest Section in Swiss Embassy in Riyadh, guaranteeing the safety and dignity of Iranian pilgrims would be difficult.

