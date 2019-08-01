US must end blocking medical, pharmaceutical coop. between countries

He pointed to the US illegal sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “admitting US transboundary and bullying laws especially in the medical field will go down in the history as a dark spot.”

Speaking at the threshold of 100th establishment anniversary of Pasteur Institute of Iran as one of the important symbols of scientific, medical and human cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and France, Ghasemi stated, “this equipped medical institute was launched in cooperation and collaboration with Iranian and French physicians and specialists.”

Despite elapse of decades since US cruel and inhumane sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as exertion of sanctions restrictions for the provision of drugs, medicines and vaccines needed for children, Pasteur Institute of Iran (PII) has currently been turned into a large and unparalleled institute in the field of prevention of infectious diseases, he stated.

Given the progresses made over the past decades, this medical institute is known as one of the unique vaccine production units in the world, the ambassador emphasized.

Presently, the greatest crime is all-time human history is underway by the US imposition of illegal and unjust sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian Ambassador to Paris Bahram Ghasemi once again reiterated, “the US government must end blocking medical and pharmaceutical cooperation between countries.”

