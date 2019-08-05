Science min. introduces top 10 domestic universities in penning joint papers with foreign researchers

For this purpose, an expert-level meeting was held at the venue of the Ministry of Science on Monday, with a focus on the international scientific cooperation and challenges ahead, in the presence of minister of science, chancellors of top universities and some foreign ambassadors to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Deputy Science Minister Hossein Salar Amoli pointed to the increasing trend of Iran joint scientific productions with other countries and also increased scientific trips of world’s outstanding researchers and scientists to Iran and put the total number of faculty members dispatched to other countries for participating in the international conferences at 541.

He went on to say that Iranian faculty members and top researchers were sent to 10 countries, including Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Spain, Turkey, China and Iraq this year.

Turning to the number of foreign university lecturers who have travelled to the Islamic Republic of Iran, he stated, “according to the statistics, 649 foreign faculty members and researchers travelled to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the first four months of the past year (March 21 – July 21, 2018).”

The deputy science minister put the number of foreign researchers visiting Iran in the first four months of the current year (March 21 – July 21, 2019) at 618, showing a significant growth as compared to the same period of last year.

The University of Tehran, Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS), Sharif University of Technology, Isfahan University of Technology, Amirkabir University of Technology, Tarbiat Modaress University, Shahid Beheshti University, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Tabriz and Shiraz universities are top 10 academic centers which were introduced for developing joint scientific cooperation with foreign academic centers.

