Medicine import route still closed due to US sanctions

Answering a question on what steps have been taken by IRCS to import drugs, despite the less limitations of IRCS during the sanctions, IRCS President Ali Asghar Peyvandi said that sanctions should not affect humanitarian issues, including drugs, treatments and related affairs, but unfortunately contrary to the International Convention, Iran faces problems in importing of medicines and medical equipment due to the closure of currency accounts of Iran and the lack of money transfer.

“We have protested to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the competent authorities, including the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs”, noted Peyvandi, adding: “we hope a solution will be found to meet the needs of Iranian people so that we can import medical supplies to the country”.

Referring to the fact that most sanctions include raw materials for drug production, he said that the number of these items is not high but includes the raw materials needed to produce anticancer drugs and chronic diseases that are essential for the survival of these patients.

IRCS President stressed that Iranian Red Crescent Society and Ministery of Health and Medical Education are currently corresponding with international organizations to resolve the issue of drug delivery to Iran, but so far no acceptable response has been received.

Despit all these facts on the ground, Brian h. Hook, Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to the US Secretary of State and other US administration officials have claimed for several times that the United Sates sanctions regime doesn't include food, medicine, medical devices, and agricultural products.

