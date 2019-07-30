Neighbors play pivotal role in reaching political solutions in Afghanistan

“[The issue of] Afghanistan is among the priorities of the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy, and Iran considers Afghanistan’s security as its own security,” Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Afghanistan Ingrid May Hayden on Tuesday.

The official said Iran warmly welcomes Afghanistan’s peace process with the leadership of its government and nation while stressing that the role and presence of the country’s neighbors in reaching political solutions is vital and undeniable.

The Iranian official said, “Holding parliamentary elections, despite its many challenges, is a positive step toward boosting Afghanistan’s democracy and political trend."

“In the same vein, holding presidential elections on the determined date will bear a great significance [to continue this political process],” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian criticized the United States’ destabilizing measures in the region, including Afghanistan, saying that Washington’s policies have only contributed to the increase of insecurity and volatility in Afghanistan.

“The US policies have only dragged Afghanistan toward insecurity and volatility. The United States only pretends it will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan to claim the war is over,” he said.

