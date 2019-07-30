Iran navy force flotilla arrives in Baku for Intl. Sea Cup competition

Iranian Navy Force flotilla, Separ and Joshan missile-launching corvettes, were highly welcomed in the presence of Javad Jahangirzadeh Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of Azerbaijan, a group of staff and personnel of Iranian Embassy to Baku, senior officials of Azeri Navy Forces.

Head of Iranian Navy delegation Hossein Hassani pointed to the significance of organizing this international competition and termed the competition ‘important’ in terms of strengthening interactions between navy forces of the Caspian Sea littoral states.

International Sea Cup competition is important in line with provision of security of the Caspian Sea, he said, adding, “it is hoped that all Caspian Sea littoral states will restore security of the sea fully without presence of foreigners.”

It should be noted that 2019 Intl. Sea Cup will be held on August 5-15 in Azeri capital Baku with the participation of flotilla of four Caspian Sea littoral states including Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan and Republic of Azerbaijan.

As a host country, Republic of Azerbaijan has made its utmost effort to hold this edition of competition in the highest level.



The 2019 International Sea Cup will be underway for ten days.

