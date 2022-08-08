Sea Cup 2022 heralds peace, friendship among regional states

Heading an Iranian naval delegation to take part at the 7th edition of International "Sea Cup" Military Competition hosted by the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, Captain Arshadi said Iran is actively presentc competitions.

He added that Iranian group consists 78 athletes with two Iranian destroyers, IRIS Joshan and IRIS Paykan.

The “Sea Cup” Competition is held for a period of one month in six specialized divisions including surface shooting, aerial shooting, mock mine shooting, and buoy control at sea, and two stages of survival at sea and damage control, he said, adding that naval forces of Caspian Sea littoral states emphasize the achievements of peace and friendship in the region.

The Sea Cup Competition is held every year with the participation of the Caspian Sea countries' naval forces. This year, Republic of Azerbaijan hosted the competition.

In the sixth round of this competition, held last year in 2021 in Bandar Anzali, Gilan Province in the north of Iran, Iranian team won first place in this competition.

