Iran rightful to enjoy intl. economic ties: Austrian envoy

Making the remarks on Monday evening in a joint economic meeting in Northern city of Ramsar, Mazandaran province, the ambassador described the goals of his trip to Mazandaran as giving a strategic respond to JCPOA marginal issues and conducting negotiations with economic firms of the province.

He hailed the capacities of Mazandaran province in tourism sector, saying that Iran has proposed establishment of a joint tourism symposium with Austria.

Scholz informed that there are three joint agricultural projects underway in Mazandaran and the two sides plan to expand their relations in cultural sector as well.

"Austria has made €100 million of investments for implementation of drip irrigation besides water and wastewater projects in Iran," Austrian Ambassador announced on Sunday in a meeting with the governor of Semnan, in the capital of Northern Iranian province of Semnan. The European envoy said that “last year and simultaneous with the visit of Iranian President to Austria, various economic MoUs were signed between the two countries and Austria is committed to fulfilling its obligations under the made agreements.”

