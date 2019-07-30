Austria committed to implementing JCPOA: Ambassador

The Austrian Ambassador to Tehran Stefan Scholz made the remarks in a meeting with the governor of the norther Iranian province of Golestan in Gorgan on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Scholz said that all the Iranian people have the right to benefit from the JCPOA's economic benefits.

The diplomat referred to the 700 years of constant relationship between Iran and Austria and his country’s role as the gateway for Iran to Europe, stressing the necessity of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He said the two countries have recently begun cooperation in the fields of forestry and livestock, something that could be expanded given Iranian-Austrian similarities.

After the US illegitimate withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal on May 8, 2018, the European countries promised to make up for Iran’s losses and preserve the deal.

They launched a financial channel to preserve their small and medium-sized companies against the US sanctions dubbed ‘INSTEX’ which has yet to become operational.

According to the report, Scholz had said prior to today’s meeting that the newly emerged situation has given the chance to medium-sized European companies to increase their presence in Iran.

