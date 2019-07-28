Austria makes €100m of investment on Iranian water projects

In a meeting with the governor of Semnan, in the capital of Northern Iranian province of Semnan, the European envoy said that “last year and simultaneous with the visit of Iranian President to Austria, various economic MOUs were signed between the two countries and Austria is committed to fulfilling its obligations under the made agreements.”

Ambassador Scholz also voiced his country’s readiness for making new investments in Semnan, regarding the province’s dire need of water management projects.

Referring to the good cooperation between University of Semnan and those in Austria, he also said that Austria is poised to make some investments in Semnan’s transportation sector.

The Austrian envoy made a one-day trip to the Iranian province on Sunday.

Semnan Province covers an area of 96,816 square kilometers and stretches along the Alborz mountain range and borders to Dasht-e Kavir desert in its southern parts.

