Austrian amb. visits Susa historical, religious monuments

Austrian ambassador along with a commercial team visited treasures of Susa cultural heritage, Museum Garden, historical works, Apadana, Palace of Darius in Susa, Susa Castle, Chogha Zanbil Temple and Tomb of Daniel the Prophet.

In this visit, Governor of Susa Adnan Ghazi called for more cooperation of Austria for attracting investor in Susa as well as introduction of tourist attractions of this city to Austrian tourists.

For his part, Austrian Ambassador to Tehran Stefan Scholz pointed to high tourism capacities of Susa and said, “Susa is home to all divine and heavenly religions.”

By visiting historical and pilgrimage monuments of this city, tourists can take advantage of history and civilization of this region, the ambassador added.

He revealed that cultural attaché of the Austrian Embassy to Tehran will be dispatched to this region in order to define cultural and tourism subjects accordingly.

Undoubtedly, Khuzestan province would be considered as an important hub for increasing cooperation with Austrian Embassy to Tehran in current year.

Susa is one of the most ancient cities in the world and is one of the most important cities of the Ancient Near East. It is located in the lower Zagros Mountains about 250 km east of the Tigris River, between the Karkheh and Dez Rivers.

MA/IRN83215385