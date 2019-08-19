 ‘Beloved’ goes to EBS filmfest. in South Korea

The 16th edition of EBS International Documentary Festival (EIDF), which opened in South Korea on August 18 and will wrap up next Sunday, will screen Iranian documentary ‘Beloved’, directed by Yaser Talebi, at its international competition section.

The film’s producer Elaheh Nobakht is present at the event.

‘Beloved’ has been one of the most successful Iranian documentaries in the past year, taking part in several notable film festivals such as Hot Docs, Berlin, and has recently been selected to vie at the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) in Australia.

The film recently received the special award of the 4th edition of Kranjska Gora International Film Festival in Slovenia. It also grabbed the best feature documentary award and a diploma at the 15th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as a special mention at the 25th edition of Shanghai Television Festival in China.

‘Beloved’ follows the life of an 80-year-old mother named Firouzeh who is fond of her isolated lifestyle in nature with her cows. The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her bravery and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz mountains without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

EBS International Documentary Festival (EIDF) is hosted by EBS, a national public television featuring educational and cultural programs in Korea.

