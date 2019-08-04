Iran’s ‘Beloved’ opens Kranjska Gora Filmfest. in Slovenia

The Iranian documentary opened the Slovenian film festival on Saturday.

‘Beloved’ has been one of the most successful Iranian documentaries in the past year, taking part in several notable film festivals such as Hot Docs, Berlin, and has recently been selected to vie at the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) in Australia.

The film also grabbed the best feature documentary award and a diploma at the 15th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as a special mention at the 25th edition of Shanghai Television Festival in China.

‘Beloved’ follows the life of an 80-year-old mother named Firouzeh who is fond of her isolated lifestyle in nature with her cows. The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her bravery and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz mountains without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

Founded in 2016, Kranjska Gora International Film Festival offers a ten-day program of international and local documentary and fiction films of all kinds and genres, which takes place every year at the end of July and beginning of August.

