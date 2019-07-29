  1. Politics
29 July 2019 - 13:23

No power able to manage possible war in an area of 8 million km2: cmdr

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – A senior Iranian commander said that a possible war in the region will expand in an area of 8 million km2 and no power has the required capacity to manage such an area.

“The fate of a possible war will be determined by the extent of the conflict’s area and time. Geographical management of the war in a land which spans 8 million km2 is not proportional to capacities of any power for starting and ending a war,” Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of the IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, said Monday while addressing commanders of IRGC Aerospace Force.

“The history of wars in western Asia during the past four decades show that human and material losses for war initiators including Saddam [Hussein], America, the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia, were the result of their mistakes in calculations and decision-making. Lengthening and expansion of wars, too, happened due to other factors which couldn’t be calculated,” he added.

The commander went on to say that it is the “the ability to manage the war in wide geographical regions in an extended time” which will determine the fate of war, not “the destruction power” of involved parties.

Tensions in the region erupted after US implemented a series of hostile policies on Iran, namely withdrawal from the nuclear deal, re-imposition of economic sanctions, deploying forces in the region, and designating IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization among others. Tehran says it doesn’t look for war but also stresses that it will strongly defend against any possible threats.

