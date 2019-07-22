Iran’s defensive, offensive power to surprise any aggressor

In case of any aggression, “Iran’s defensive and offensive power will have surprising and unpredictable aspects,” Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of the IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters said on Monday.

The top commander noted that the Islamic Republic’s military nature is not based on aggression, adding that the armed forces are fully ready to back off any possible offensive by the enemies at an operational level.

Major General Rashid stressed that the Islamic establishment is at the highest level of defensive-military readiness and capable of confronting any threat, saying, the armed forces are constantly monitoring the enemies’ movements and are ready to take action against anything or anyone who wants to endanger the lives of the nation or undermine the integrity of the country.

“Any violation will be more costly to the aggressors rather than having any achievement for them,” he added.

MNA/4672774