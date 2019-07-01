Iran to respond strongly to any aggression: senior cmdr.

US will pay a high cost if a war starts in the region, said Rashid while paying a visit to IRGC’s navy defense bases in Hormozgan province on Monday.

Iran doesn’t embrace war but is ready to defend the nation’s interest in the face of any threat and aggression, he added.

The commander said that the time and scope of the war will not be in control of anyone, adding that the US must remember the mistake of invading Iraq and Afghanistan, which has inflicted 7,000 billion dollars and 70,000 dead and wounded in these countries.

Tensions between Iran and the United States reached a record high after a US spy drone violated Iran’s airspace and ignored Iran’s warnings before being targeted by IRGC’s air defense.

ZZ/FNA13980410000123