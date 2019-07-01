  1. Politics
1 July 2019 - 13:35

Iran to respond strongly to any aggression: senior cmdr.

Iran to respond strongly to any aggression: senior cmdr.

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of the IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, said that Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond strongly to any violent aggression to Iran's islands and sea, land, and air borders.

US will pay a high cost if a war starts in the region, said Rashid while paying a visit to IRGC’s navy defense bases in Hormozgan province on Monday.

Iran doesn’t embrace war but is ready to defend the nation’s interest in the face of any threat and aggression, he added.

The commander said that the time and scope of the war will not be in control of anyone, adding that the US must remember the mistake of invading Iraq and Afghanistan, which has inflicted 7,000 billion dollars and 70,000 dead and wounded in these countries.

Tensions between Iran and the United States reached a record high after a US spy drone violated Iran’s airspace and ignored Iran’s warnings before being targeted by IRGC’s air defense.

ZZ/FNA13980410000123

News Code 147064

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News