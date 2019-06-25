US to pay dearly if war erupts in region: senior cmdr.

“US interventionist measures and provocative acts by some of its regional allies, including the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia, are threatening the regional peace and stability. The US will end up paying dearly if a war erupts,” said Rashid while paying a visit to one of IRGC’s air defense bases in Isfahan province on Tuesday.

Iran doesn’t embrace war but is ready to defend the nation’s interest in the face of any threat and aggression, he added.

The commander said that the downing of the US Global Hawk spy drone in the Iranian airspace was a clear example of this ‘courageous defense’.

Tensions between Iran and the United States reached a record high after a US spy drone violated Iran’s airspace on Thursday and ignored Iran’s warnings before being targeted by IRGC’s air defense.

