Iranian naval squadron on way to Azerbaijan for Int. Army Games

The Iranian squadron, including two missile cruisers, namely Peykan and Jowshan, will vie against the naval teams from Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The International Army Games, introduced by Russia, will hold its fifth edition from August 3-17 in ten countries, including Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia and Uzbekistan.

The annual competitions are aimed at defining the strongest military specialists from Russia and foreign countries in 32 military contests, with more than 6,000 participants expected, according to the event’s website.

44 Iranian marines were sent to Russia on Sunday to take part in another section of the competition.

According to Brigadier General Kamal Peyambari, head of the Physical Education Office at the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Iran will be hosting two contests of this year's competitions, namely the ‘Depth’ contest on Kish Island and ‘Road Patrol’ contest hosted by the police force of Parand city.

"We will take part with 13 teams of 308 specialists in 13 different contests, and send 'observers' to 12 contests of the Army Games this year," he added.

‘Depth’ contest, according to the event's website, includes 7 stages such as water obstacle course; rescue on water; flange; welding; rendering first aid to the drowned; maintaining the life of the emergency vessel; and close space entry.

Russia, China, Venezuela, South Africa, Syria and Iran will take part at this section.

The ‘Road Patrol’ competitions include: Extreme driving with the execution of receptions contravariant training on the car; engineering by car on the established route; regulation of traffic with a baton regulator and hands; measurement of the total backlash car control; wheel replacement; extreme parallel car parking; and military-technical relay race (team race).

Last year, the Iranian teams gained one gold, one silver and four bronze medals in various contests and stood at the fifth place after Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

